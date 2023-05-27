Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

