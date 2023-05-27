Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.08 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

