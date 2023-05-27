Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

