Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTBD opened at $48.60 on Friday. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $50.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.55% of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

