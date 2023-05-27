Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSUN stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

