Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:FSYD)

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSYD opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,794,000.

About Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices.

