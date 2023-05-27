Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FSEC opened at $41.97 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.