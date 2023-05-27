Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS JUCY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

