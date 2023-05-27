Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FactSet Research Systems worth $64,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $388.44 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

