TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 61,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $792.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $759.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

