Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 67,056 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,056 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.19% of New York Times worth $63,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.