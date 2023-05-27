Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 497,039 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Entegris worth $71,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 7.5 %

ENTG stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

