Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,187,091 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $61,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

