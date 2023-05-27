Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $71,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $65.72 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

