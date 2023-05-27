Franklin Resources Inc. Has $61.01 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $61,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

