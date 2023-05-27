Nathaniel J. Kaeding Buys 517 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel J. Kaeding purchased 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $10,003.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,843. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

