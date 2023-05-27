Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.38% of HealthEquity worth $72,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

