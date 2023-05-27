Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.