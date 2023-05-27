Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance

Build Bond Innovation ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

Get Build Bond Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build Bond Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Build Bond Innovation ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.