Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.642 per share by the bank on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $42.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after buying an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,716,000 after acquiring an additional 122,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.