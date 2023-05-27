Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DIVD opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.