Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVD opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.