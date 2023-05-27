Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.996 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.