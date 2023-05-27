Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.996 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
