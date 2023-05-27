Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.7 %

DNG opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.94.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of C$64.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

