The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on July 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

