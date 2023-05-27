The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7851 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

