Andrew B. Nace Purchases 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CompX International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CIX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

About CompX International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

