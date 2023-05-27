Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $995.00 and last traded at $995.00. Approximately 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $938.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The company reported $32.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

