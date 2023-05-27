Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $995.00 and last traded at $995.00. Approximately 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $938.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Biglari Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Read More
