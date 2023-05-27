LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Buys $17,700.00 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) Director Leonard Toboroff purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 447,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard Toboroff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Leonard Toboroff purchased 5,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 2.0 %

LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 80.87% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUXH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

