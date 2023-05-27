Insider Buying: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) EVP Misako Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

