McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 on June 20th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27,860.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.