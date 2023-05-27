Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

CM stock opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

