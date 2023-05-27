Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Movado Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MOV opened at $26.09 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $577.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

