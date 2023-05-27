Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Purchases $50,003.58 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

