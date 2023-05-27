Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Increases Dividend to GBX 52.20 Per Share

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.65) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,348 ($16.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 937 ($11.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,638.50 ($20.38). The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.46, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($25.24) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,391 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($103,805.97). Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.