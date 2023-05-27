Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Steve P. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,823 shares in the company, valued at $638,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 898.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

