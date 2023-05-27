Martin J. Wygod Buys 5,999 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $14,277.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Forian Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forian
Forian Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forian (FORA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.