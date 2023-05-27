Martin J. Wygod Buys 5,999 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $14,277.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forian by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

