Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Insider Morgan Hurwitz Acquires 189,781 Shares

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC – Get Rating) insider Morgan Hurwitz purchased 189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,854.01 ($9,236.01).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Morgan Hurwitz acquired 159,010 shares of Damstra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,925.75 ($7,950.50).

On Friday, May 19th, Morgan Hurwitz bought 20,515 shares of Damstra stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,538.63 ($1,025.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

Damstra Holdings Limited operates as an enterprise protection software provider in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. Its enterprise protection platform integrates a range of modules and products that allows organizations to mitigate and reduce unforeseen and unnecessary business risks around people, workplaces, assets, and information.

