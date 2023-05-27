Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Insider Morgan Hurwitz Acquires 189,781 Shares

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTCGet Rating) insider Morgan Hurwitz purchased 189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,854.01 ($9,236.01).

Morgan Hurwitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Morgan Hurwitz acquired 159,010 shares of Damstra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,925.75 ($7,950.50).
  • On Friday, May 19th, Morgan Hurwitz bought 20,515 shares of Damstra stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,538.63 ($1,025.75).

Damstra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

About Damstra

(Get Rating)

Damstra Holdings Limited operates as an enterprise protection software provider in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. Its enterprise protection platform integrates a range of modules and products that allows organizations to mitigate and reduce unforeseen and unnecessary business risks around people, workplaces, assets, and information.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Damstra (ASX:DTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Damstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Damstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.