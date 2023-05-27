Insider Buying: Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).
Nelson Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Nelson Resources Company Profile
