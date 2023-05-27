Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 1,214.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

