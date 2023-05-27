Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 20,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,456,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,264.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.