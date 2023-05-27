Richard Caring Buys 1,700 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,101.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 370,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,521.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

