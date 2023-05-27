COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.08%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

