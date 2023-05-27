J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 1,422.2% in May

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,422.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 219 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.20.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
