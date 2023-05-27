Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BRVO opened at $0.81 on Friday. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

