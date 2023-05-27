Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

