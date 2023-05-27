Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
