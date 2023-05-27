GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 5,493.9% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,937 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

