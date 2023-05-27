Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 1,431.3% in May

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,431.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. Vext Science has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.43.
About Vext Science
