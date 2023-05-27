Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 1,431.3% in May

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,431.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. Vext Science has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.43.

Get Vext Science alerts:

About Vext Science

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.