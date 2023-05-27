Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 1,645.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

