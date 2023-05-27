Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $59.93 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.
