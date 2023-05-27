Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Up 1,408.9% in May

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,408.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Save Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Save Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $0.68 on Friday. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Save Foods

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%.

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

